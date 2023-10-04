Silent moratorium causing prison congestion –Source

Efforts to decongest correctional centres across the nation may have been hampered by the steady rise in the number of inmates on death row (IDR), awaiting the hangman’s noose, New Telegraph’s investigation has revealed.

Findings showed that, as at September 25, the population of condemned inmates across the 241 Custodial Centres stood at 3.325, indicating an addition of 27 people to death row in the last five months.

New Telegraph gathered that the Federal Government had constituted a committee with the responsibility to decongest prisons nationwide, as part of holistic reforms in the criminal justice system.

Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said the issue of condemned inmates has remained a sore point with the authorities, especially the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in whose custody convicts are held.

Our correspondent gathered that the reluctance of state governors to sign/endorse death warrants may be largely responsible for the gradual rise in the number IDR.

This is notwithstanding the fact that apart from the statute book, which has retained capital punishment for offences such as murder and terrorism, many states have since passed legislations that make kidnapping, for instance, an offence punishable by death.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of the sources said: “As at September 25, the number of inmates on death row was 3,298, out of an estimated population of 79, 000 inmates across custodial centres in the country.

“As it is with our system, an IDR cannot be executed until the governor of the state where the death sentence was pronounced signs or endorses the death warrant, which is the final ‘whistle’ the concerned authorities need to serve the appropriate punishment.

“Besides, it is also pertinent to state that some of the cases go as far as the Supreme Court, and until definite pronouncements are made there won’t be need for execution of any kind.”

Another source, who spoke in the same light, disclosed: “I think there is a silent moratorium on the signing of death warrants by governor’s; that informs why no execution has really happened since 2016, or thereabouts.

The Federal Government had revealed that over 4, 000 inmates across the nation’s correctional centres have remained in custody for their inability to pay various fines to regain freedom

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the disclosure when the European Union’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, visited him in Abuja, had said: “We have over 4,000 inmates in the facilities for their inability to pay various fines.

“We believe we can reduce the number of inmates in our correctional facilities by about 40 per cent, if we explore non-custodial alternatives as provided for in the Correctional Service Act.”

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for the Service, Umar Abubakar has expressed concern over the non-execution of the affected inmates, saying:

“The non-execution of Inmates on Death Row is taking toll on our facilities as they constitute overcrowding challenges as well as causing pressure on available resources such as feeding, healthcare, sanitation, and so on.

“In fact, most of the Inmates on Death Row in our facilities are from state courts. That is the reason why stakeholders are calling for state governors to take responsibility of the welfare of state offenders.”

