Silence of S’East in the Face of Economic Hardship

I listened to Prof. Usman Yusuf, former Director General of the National Health Insurance Scheme, (NHIS) on Arise TV recently, where he poured out his heart on the current economic hardship that is sweeping the entire country and what he thinks are the causes and remedies that should be applied by President Bola Tinubu to address the impasse. While I share the frustrations of Nigerians as expressed by Prof. Yusuf and many other commentators who have towed his line of thought, I am inclined to think that certain fundamental misconceptions fueled their positions and led them to apply minimalist approaches in deconstructing the issues and consequently mislead their intervention paradigms. Firstly, the impression that it was President Tinubu that ‘flippantly removed the fuel subsidy regime’ according to Prof. Yusuf is false, dangerous and misleading to the point that every economic ill arising from the removal of the fuel subsidy is hanging on his neck.

Fact is that the 2023 Appropriation Bill conceived and delivered halfway by the previous government of Muhammadu Buhari had technically removed the fuel subsidy regime by the end of June 2023, a few weeks into the new government of President Tinubu by the non-provisioning for payouts for fuel subsidy after June 2023. Would it then be proper to profile President Tinubu as the poster child of anti-fuel subsidy, when every other government from the Goodluck Jonathan regime and matter of fact, every presidential contender in 2023 general elections had agreed in principle that the fuel subsidy regime was a debilitating drain on the country’s economy, besides being fraudulent and should not last a day beyond May 29, 2023. It is true that Nigeria is experiencing rising inflation, however, any discerning observer would appreciate the fact that inflation under President Buhari grew from nine percent in 2015 and hovered around 24.4 per cent before he left office and today, Nigeria’s inflation rate is around 29 per cent.

Thankfully, Prof. Yusuf even admitted that in 2015, at the inception of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, a 50-kilogramme bag of rice sold at N7,500 but now sells at N70,000, not forgetting that it fluctuated between N50- 60,000 as at May 29, 2023 when President Buhari left office. At the moment, the current administration is grappling with high exchange rate occasioned by the unconscionable frittering of the forex regime by the operatives of the previous administration under the watch of the incorruptible Sherrif, Muhammadu Buhari as revealed by the forensic audit conducted recently by the Yemi Cardoso-led CBN management. By 2015 when Buhari assumed office, the Dollar to Naira exchange rate fluctuated between $1-N220-N238 and left it at exactly N780 by May 29, 2023 when he left office.

The current precipitous fall of the Naira against the dollar was already in place before this administration assumed office and put in place the floating exchange rate, a desperate effort to address the already worsened situation. That the positive results have not become manifest is not a statement of failure. This administration is just nine months old and deserves a bit of time to prove its mettle. The above figures regarding the inflation and exchange rate suggest that while President Buhari was supposed to build the economy, he was busy growing inflation and his macroeconomic policies just like his political policies aimed at causing disunity among Nigerians were artfully designed as landmines for any incoming administration and that is the result of the current climate of hunger and social discontent that has enveloped the country with a potential for an uprising of monumental proportion.

The social discontent that pervades the land leading to protests everywhere except in the South-East as Prof. Yusuf rightly observed is coming on the heels of crushing and devastating hunger inspired by an inflation that does not discriminate on the basis of ethnicity, religion, creed or colour. In the North and the West, several women, trade associations, youths and unorganised groups have poured into the streets to protest the hardship and hunger and in some occasions waylaid truck- loads of foodstuffs, in severe cases vendor’s food that is steaming hot on fire and helped themselves to stave off hunger, albeit temporarily. Surprisingly, some Nigerians are wondering why the South East has remained silent in the midst of all the madness of hunger and frustration in the country.