Siju Iluyomade’s Controversial Diamond Jubilee Party

The 60th birthday celebration of popular businesswoman and Pastor at the City of David Parish of the RCCG, (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade, has continued to make the headlines – negative and positive alike. Some of the headlines are either due to the timing of the celebration or because of how lavish the party was. One of the main criticisms that followed the happy celebration is that Iluyomade and husband threw a party over the weekend just days after one of the church’s biggest financiers, Herbert Wigwe and his family died is a helicopter crash in the United States.

Many have criticised Iluyomade for pulling off a flamboyant event just few days after Wigwe’s death, accusing her and her husband of lacking empathy. Second, the criticism being that one of Nigeria’s popular musicians, Flavour, performed at the reception of the 60th birthday celebration. The bottom line was that Siju Iluyomade and her husband, Idowu, who is a senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David are among the big fish in the influential social circle. And as it is said, a goldfish has no hiding place. One of Mrs. Iluyomade’s fans stated in her defence that she must have fixed date for the birthday celebration before the Wigwe tragedy and may not have the capacity to cancel it.

More so, no matter how low key she may have planned to party to be, being an influential person would not have worked with the calibre of guest at the event. Though many argued in Iluyomade’s defence that life is for the living and turning 60 is not a small feat, they believe she should have at least postponed the celebration a little further since the personalities who died were key members of the church.

However, if the order of general celebrations, where the event started with a church service and ended with a reception is objectively looked at, then there may be no reason to criticise Iluyomade for choosing a secular music artiste for her birthday reception. Most people irrespective of the religious background always choose the best way to celebrate their happy day. Some may choose an all-religious party while others may start with church service and end with a little bit of high life groove. Whether the public accept it or not, Iluyomade chose to be happy and grateful she turned 60.

The criticism seems not to border the millionaire businesswoman as she described her 60th birthday celebration as ‘unforgettable’ Unperturbed by the criticism, Iluyomade thanked all who made the event unforgetable in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Unforgettable 60: Grateful for a spectacular Diamond Jubilee celebration! Thank you to everyone who made it unforgettable. Here’s to cherished memories, lasting moments, and many more milestones ahead. Diamonds are Forever!” She wrote. Iluyomade, founder of Arise Women, had a two-part event for her diamond jubilee celebration. First, she had guests gathered at the church for a thanksgiving service before the reception was held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.