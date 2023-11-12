Signs And Wonders In Ife

It is not often that many of the so-called social clubs in Nigeria live up to their creed in promoting community development. So, when the Signs and Wonders Club Inter- national walks its talk in helping to alleviate the suffering of people, it naturally attracted attention from for and near. For its vision and ambitious projects, the club based in Asaba, Delta State continues to receive plaudits. But the honour of a two-day reception by the Ooni of Ife is about the icing on the cake.

From November 7 and 8, 2023, the Oba hosted three events in Ile-Ife to honour the outstanding organisation. First was the dinner in their honour at the Arole Oodua, last Wednesday, followed by the conferment of traditional titles on three of its outstanding members by the Ooni on Thursday. Lastly, the Royal Father capped the two-day event with a well-attended banquet at the Ojaja Arena same evening. Led by its President, Dr. Josephine Anene- Okwuaka, Provost of the Federal College of Education, Asaba, the 40-member strong club had chosen Osun State for their 2023 retreat, during which period they scheduled to visit sites.

Among them the Museum in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, the Ikogosi Warm Springs in Ekiti State and the Erin Ijesha Waterfalls in Osun State. The title recipients are embodiments of the club’s vision. One of them, Dr (Mrs) Josephine Anene-Okeakwa is the Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba. A public-spirited woman, she has headed several social development initiatives in the state.

Besides being the President of Signs and Wonders Club, the one-time Vice Chairman of the Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Education in Nigeria is Chairperson, Governing Council, Faith Academy, Asaba. She was honored with the title Yeye Asoju Alatunse of Ife. The Chief Executive Officer of Chalonic Global Ventures Limited, Chief Nick Eze, was installed as the Asoju Agbeluga while Chief Frank Nwugo was installed the Otun Oba Asoju Atunluse of Ife. Eze who is from Nsude in Udi LGA of Enugu is a renowned businessman and philanthropist who has devoted huge amounts of resources for development efforts in his community.

A well-known philanthropist, Chief Nick Eze, has empowered several youths, women and the less privileged in his home community of Nsude in Enugu State. He has also engaged in several educational and community development projects. Nwugo who is from Delta State has a rich public service record as the State’s former Director General, Revenue Monitoring Tracking and Audit. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and a licensed Chartered Tax Practitioner in Nigeria, he is also an active member Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

The fourth of the title recipients is Mutiu Adepoju. Popularly called ‘The Headmaster’, Mutiu Adepoju’s story is one of inspiration, a testament to the heights one can reach through talent, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to one’s craft. In recognition of his attainments, he was honoured with the title of Asoju Amuludun. He stands as a shining example of Nigerian footballing excellence, an icon whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

The homecoming for the members of Signs and Wonders would not have happened without the facilitation by Engr. Olanrewaju Adeleke, a great son of Osun State and Nigeria. The civil engineer and Chief Executive Officer of Peculiar Group of companies is a strong believer in community development who is also passionate about human capital development. The founder of Lanreleka Sports Academy in Illeogbo, a full educational institution that provides scholarship to students and helps to discover and nurture talents in football.

It was the Ooni’s initiative to recognize men and women who have, by dint of hardwork attained top heights in their professions or careers. Also, in a world where the spirit of community often takes the backseat to individual pursuit, the community development award initiated by the Ooni has become a beacon of hope. The Ooni Ojaja II Merit Award of Recognition is not just a ceremony, it is a celebration of excellence. It is a legacy of hope and a call to action across the country. It has started with those who are making remarkable strides in their various communities across Nigeria, of which Signs and Wonders Club International is a shining example. It is expected that it will inspire others to lofty attainments.