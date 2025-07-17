Significant Drop In Price Of Food Crashes Inflation To 22.2%

Inflation trended down in the month of June to 22.22 per cent relative to the May headline rate of 22.97 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its Consumer Price Index ( CPI) report released yesterday.

The latest CPI figure shows a decrease of 0.76 per cent compared to the May headline inflation.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.97 per cent lower than the rate recorded in June 2024 (34.19%).

This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in June 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year.

Analysed further on a monthon-month basis, inflation rate in June was 1.68 per cent, which was 0.15 per cent higher than the rate recorded in May 2025 (1.53%).

This means that in June 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in May 2025.

The food inflation rate in June 2025 was 21.97 per cent on a year-onyear basis. This was 18.90 per cent points lower compared to the rate recorded in June 2024 (40.87%).

The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year. “On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in June 2025 was 3.25 per cent, up by 1.07 per cent compared to May 2025 (2.19%).

The increase can be attributed to the rate of increase in the average prices of green peas (dried), pepper (fresh), shrimps (white dried), crayfish, meat (fresh), tomatoes (fresh), plantain flour, ground pepper, etc.

“The average annual rate of Food inflation for the twelve months ending June 2025 over the previous twelve-month average was 28.28 per cent, which was 7.06 per cent points lower compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in June 2024 (35.35%)”, explained NBS.

For core inflation, all items less farm produces and energy, which exclude the prices of volatile agricultural produce and energy, stood at 22.76 per cent in June 2025 on a year-on-year basis. It declined by 4.64 per cent when compared to the 27.4 per cent recorded in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the core Inflation rate was 2.46 per cent in June 2025, up by 1.36 per cent compared to May 2025 (1.10%).

The average 12-month annual inflation rate was 24.14 per cent for the twelve months ending June 2025, which was 0.07 per cent points higher than the 24.06 per cent recorded in June 2024.

Further updates on creator support initiatives are expected in the coming months. show that in June, all Items inflation rate on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Borno (31.63%), Abuja (26.79%), and Benue (25.91%), while Zamfara (9.90%), Yobe (13.51%), Sokoto (15.78%) recorded the lowest rise in Headline inflation on Year-onYear basis.

On a Month-on-Month basis, however, June recorded the highest increases in Ekiti (5.39%), Delta (5.15%), Lagos (5.13%), while Zamfara (-6.89%), Niger (-5.35%) and Plateau (-4.01%) recorded the lowest rise in Monthon-Month inflation.