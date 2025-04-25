Significance Of Francis Frontiers In Ebonyi Politics

Share

Francis Frontiers, a broad-based, premier non-governmental good governance organisation in Ebonyi State is led by a veteran political activist, senior advocate of Ebonyi masses and three-time member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chris Usulor.

Parading prime actors and movers of Ebonyi State including present and former national and state legislators, business moguls, bureaucrats and intellectuals committedly supporting and advocating for the good governance that Ebonyi people have continued to enjoy under the People’s Charter of Needs administration led by Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, Francis Frontiers can safely be described as the heartbeat of politics in the state.

At this juncture, one may ask: Why Francis Frontiers? It is not arguable that interests in the 2023 general elections created divisions among Ebonyi people.

From the sandy beaches of Oferekpe and the creeks of Ofenakpa, through the forest belt of Izhigbam and Ichele, the swamps and rocks of Nkalagu to the rocky and undulating Ishiagu, Edda and Unwana borders, the populace was fragmented into various persuasions based on one or all of tribal, economic and political affiliations.

Even within each of the tribes, trade unions or political parties in Ebonyi State, members were deeply split among various aspirants and candidates. The truth was that on May 29, 2023, Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru inherited a state in which citizenry was deeply split into parallel units by diverse sentiments.

However, Nwifuru’s People’s Charter of Needs Administration went to work demonstrating unique and practical commitment to the welfare of all Ebonyi people without regard to political, ideological or religious persuasions. For the first time in the history of Ebonyi State, all the policies and projects of the state government are derived from verified needs of the ordinary Ebonyi people.

Hence, Governor Nwifuru began with the empowerment of Ebonyi youths drawn from all local government areas, political parties, clans and religions. Bursary allowance was paid to all the 2024 law school students from Ebonyi State without regard to party affiliations. Nwifuru offset the arrears of retirement benefits of civil servants which had piled up since the creation of Ebonyi State in 1996.

Other welfare programmes of the administration included the improvement of workers’ emoluments as well as their conditions of service. The Ebonyi State University (EBSU) and other tertiary institutions owned by the state as well as the entire education sector received transformative boosts.

Overseas and local post-graduate scholarship programmes were revived with over 600 beneficiaries studying in various universities within and outside Nigeria. In each of the 13 council areas, three model schools are under construction, which when completed will bring the total to 39.

In the manner of the oil bean tree, Governor Nwifuru spread out his infrastructural and rural development projects which took off simultaneously in every part of the state. Added to these are the 2-kilometre rigid-pavement roads in each of the 140 old communities of Ebonyi State as well as the legacy road projects of each of the 13 council chairmen.

A special aspect of Nwifuru’s administration is his peace agenda for the state. The governor has been magnanimous in victory, refusing to mix governance with politics

This amounts to 306 kilometres of road domiciled in the rural communities of Ebonyi State. It is instructive that in all these, Governor Nwifuru has not borrowed a dime! This has diminished post-election tension in Ebonyi State, opening the people's eyes to the fact that Builder Nwifuru is a governor for all. Governor Nwifuru moved into the communities, reconciled royal stool conflicts and successfully inaugurated traditional rulers in 64 communities of Ebonyi State.

This has diminished post-election tension in Ebonyi State, opening the people’s eyes to the fact that Builder Nwifuru is a governor for all. Governor Nwifuru moved into the communities, reconciled royal stool conflicts and successfully inaugurated traditional rulers in 64 communities of Ebonyi State.

The governor took his peace drive to communal and inter-communal conflicts and wars. With the progress in the demarcation of boundaries between Ishinkwo and Abaomege communities, permanent peace is returning to the area.

The war between EzzaEffium and Uffiom in Effium Community has absorbed the peace pill of Governor Nwifuru. With 159 prisoners granted amnesty and other arrangements in progress, hostilities are gradually giving way to peace in Effium.

Skirmishes between Amasiri and Oso Edda communities are being nipped in the bud by Governor Nwifuru. All these have earned Builder Nwifuru the moniker of the “St. Francis” of Ebonyi State. Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has become a uniting bond for the people. Consequently, a dispassionate platform or common ground for all Ebonyi folks who value good governance and communal progress became necessary.

Hence, the unveiling of Francis Frontiers on March 10, 2025 in a ceremony that made the state the object of national focus for weeks. In its short span, Francis Frontiers has successfully reined in potential political provocateurs, bringing them to support Ebonyi progress match under Governor Nwifuru.

The reinforced solemn avowals of loyalty and support to the authority of Governor Francis Nwifuru which have continued to pour from the four corners of the state point to the fact that Francis Frontiers has simplified the 2027 general elections and primed the Ebonyi populace for enthralling development under His Excellency, Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

