Signature Bank Names MD

Signature Bank Limited has appointed Mr Nixon Iwedi as managing director. The bank explained in a statement that the appointment, which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, marks a pivotal step in its continued evolution and growth strategy.

Iwedi was the pioneer executive director and executive compliance officer of Globus Bank Limited, before the appointment.

His leadership is expected to strengthen the bank’s management team as it strives to transform into a formidable player in the Nigerian competitive banking sector.