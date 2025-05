Signal Chat Scandal: Trump Sacks National Security Adviser, Waltz

Share

White House National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, is leaving the administration weeks after it was revealed he added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans, according to two people familiar with the matter yesterday, marking the first major staff shakeup of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Waltz came under searing scrutiny in March after revelations that he added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on the encrypted messaging app Signal, which was used to discuss planning for a sensitive March 15 military operation against Houthi militants in Yemen.

A far-right ally of the president, Laura Loomer, has also targeted Waltz, telling Trump in a recent Oval Office conversation that he needs to purge aides who she believes are insufficiently loyal to the “Make America Great Again” agenda.

Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, is also expected to depart, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel move not yet made public.

The National Security Council did not respond do a request for comment.

Waltz, who served in the House representing Florida for three terms before his elevation to the White House, is the most prominent senior administration official to depart since Trump returned to the White House.

In his second term, the Republican president had been looking to avoid the tumult of his first four years in office, during which he cycled through four national security advisers, four White House chiefs of staff and two secretaries of state, reports The Associated Press.

The Signal chain also showed that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth provided the exact timings of warplane launches and when bombs would drop.

Waltz had previously taken “full responsibility” for building the message chain and administration officials described the episode as a “mistake” but one that caused Americans no harm.

