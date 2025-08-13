Sign-Out Ceremony Tragedy: LAUTECH Grieves Over Death Of Student

…Commiserates with family

The Management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has expressed deep sadness over the death of one of its students who was last Wednesday shot dead at the Ultramodern Wazo Market in Ogbomoso.

According to a statement signed by Mrs Olayinka O. Balogun,

Registrar of the Institution, made available to New Telegraph, the University had banned such ceremony on the campus and any of the hotels around Ogbomoso in order to avoid such unfortunate incident.

In the commiserating statement, LAUTECH said, “It is worthy of note that, the University had issued a ban on sign out activities and consequently prohibited such within the precincts of its Campus since 2023. Hotels in and around Ogbomoso were also informed and written not to avail LAUTECH students the use of their facilities for ceremonies of that nature.

“Despite the ban however, preliminary investigations after the occurrence revealed that a group of students who engaged in rule-bending behaviour, chose to hold a sign-out ceremony on the football pitch within the Wazo Ultramodern Market.

“It was gathered that the ceremony turned tragic when a male student was shot, allegedly at the venue, and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Information was also received that he left the venue on his motorbike and struggled to move it till he fell off where he was later found unresponsive.

“Upon receiving a distress call, the Acting Dean of Student Affairs promptly investigated the situation and contacted the relevant formations of the Oyo State Police Command in Ogbomoso, including the Monitoring Unit and the Area Command.

“Police personnel were deployed to the scene, and a search of the bag found on the body yielded information which the University checked from its back end and confirmed the deceased’s identity as Mr Babalola, Marvelous Olanrewaju, a 300 Level student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

“The body was subsequently moved to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Morgue.

“The University is cooperating fully with the police as investigations continue. We have also informed the parents of the deceased.

“The Management extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. May God grant him eternal rest, and may his family find solace during this difficult time”, it said.