Sign Our Agreement To Avert Strike, Protesters Tell Tinubu

Lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the University of Ibadan (UI) and Emmanuel Alayande University of Education (EAUE), Oyo, on Tuesday staged a peaceful rally to protest the Federal Government’s delay in signing a renegotiated agreement with the union.

The protest, which took place on the UI campus, saw lecturers insisting that only the signing of the agreement during their scheduled meeting with the Federal Government on August 28, 2025, would avert another nationwide strike in Nigeria’s public universities.

At UI, ASUU chapter chairman Dr. Adefemi Afolabi led the protest alongside the Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kayode Martins. At EAUE, ASUU members were led by chapter chairman Dr. Michael Bamidele Ojo.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the lecturers marched around both campuses to sensitise the university community about a possible strike if the agreement is not signed. They accused President Bola Tinubu of neglecting campaign promises and urged urgent action on the welfare of lecturers.

Addressing journalists at the UI main gate, Dr. Afolabi criticised the Federal Government for neglecting university workers’ welfare over the past 16 years, a situation he said had fueled low morale, brain drain, and poor conditions of service.

“There has been inadequate progress in negotiations between the Federal Government and ASUU for years. We call on Nigerians, including opinion leaders, religious and traditional authorities, civil society organisations, parents of our valued students, and all stakeholders to pressure the Federal Government to sign this agreement by August 28. Only then can the Tinubu administration prevent another nationwide industrial crisis across university campuses,” he said.

At EAUE, Dr. Ojo said ASUU members would no longer accept “delay tactics” from the Federal Government. He called on Nigerians to support the union’s demands, warning that unresolved issues could lead to a strike that would disrupt the academic calendar.

Oyo NLC Chairman Kayode Martins also urged Tinubu to prioritise education and sign the agreement without delay. He lamented the disparity between politicians’ pay and professors’ earnings.

“Those who laid the golden eggs must be preserved. They are the molders and builders of our destinies. Education should drive development, yet we are still talking about unimplemented 2009 agreements while politicians demand higher salaries. This is unacceptable. We urge our leaders to save our universities if they truly care for the masses,” he said.