Sign Energy Commission Amendment Bill Before Handover PENGASSAN Tells Buhari

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, assent to the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill 2022 before handing over to the incoming administration on May 29.

In a press release jointly endorsed by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the association said the appeal was sequel to the negligence of the Bill which was transmitted to the Office of the President since November 28, 2022.

The release reminded President Buhari of the critical role of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in nation-building, adding that the commission is expected to meet up with the energy demands of the country in critical areas, especially by sustaining energy development in the country.

PENGASSAN blamed the inability of the Energy Commission of Nigeria to perform its mandated duties on bureaucratic breakdowns with the various stakeholders and internal shortcomings, stressing that the situation has been costly for Nigeria’s energy sector.

According to the union, the provisions of the current Act of the Energy Commission were no longer in tandem with the present realities in the energy sector, hence the request for the Amendment of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Bill,2022.

While urging President Buhari to assent to the Amended Bill, PENGASSAN maintained that this was the right time to strengthen the Energy Commission of Nigeria which has the mandate of producing strategic plans for the government in the energy sector in all ramifications.

PENGASSAN noted that assenting to the Energy Bill in addition to the Petroleum Industry Act already signed into law by President Buhari would go a long way in repositioning the entire energy sector as well as the nation’s economy.