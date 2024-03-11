Sign Death Warrants for Convicts’ Execution, Statesmen Tell Govs

As the population of inmates on death row across custodial facilities in the country rises to an alarming 3,306, some patriots have called on governors to endorse death warrants for their immediate execution. Those who spoke on the development and the need for urgent action are a former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN); retired State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor; and a constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN).

New Telegraph learnt from highly-placed sources that, out of the total number, 3240 are males, while 66 others are females. In separate telephone interviews with this newspaper, the prominent personalities were of the view that death warrants must be endorsed, to facilitate the decongestion efforts of the government, as well as send warning signals to violent crime perpetrators that, “those who live by the sword, die by the sword”.

They, nonetheless, made a case for review of the cases on merit, with a view to adopting committal actions, where the need arises. In his submission, Sagay said: “I think they (governors) should go through each case individually, and where they are convinced that the concerned person must have committed the offence, and is sufficiently heinous, and deserves death, I think they should sign it. “So, they need to review all the cases that are outstanding, so that they can do the appropriate thing regarding the matter, because there are some cases that require some leniency, which could be converted to life imprisonment and so on.

“Whilst others that are absolutely untouchable, deserve the death penalty. I recall the case in Edo State, where a man actually poisoned two children, and killed them. And (Adams) Oshiomhole, then governor, signed the death warrant immediately, and it was carried out. “So, people who commit heinous crimes like that, have no right to remain alive.” In a similar vein, Ejiofor noted: “For me, I don’t know why the governors are not signing the death warrants. “As far as I’m concerned, those people, who have been condemned, are not in circulation. So, they don’t pose much threat. “But, my only fear is that at times, you have these prison visitations that will just come and free people, who have been condemned to death, only for them to go back to the society to compound the existing security challenges. “

So, I believe that the governors should sign the (death) warrants for the execution of all these condemned prisoners.” On his part, Ahamba submitted: “There are two options: One is making sure that the appeals have been heard. “Another thing is to look at their cases, and know those that can be commuted to prison sentences. “Otherwise, there is no other option. I believe in the death penalty. Anybody who kills another man, if found to have done so illegally, ought to die too. That is my position. “I’m not appealing to them (governors, and Chief Judges); I’m drawing attention to the real facts of the law. “Instead of keeping over 2, 000 (condemned) inmates there for punishing others, they either pardon them and let them go, or execute them.”