Sightsavers, Media, Partner For Disability Inclusion

A few weeks ago a non- governmental organisation, Sightsavers Nigeria gathered several media practitioners to strengthen the synergy needed for a more inclusive society, where the fundamental rights of everyone is respected and protected CALEB ONWE reports

In a bold step toward building a more inclusive society, Sightsavers Nigeria, an international non-governmental organisation dedicated to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities said that there was a need to join forces with media practitioners across the country to amplify voices that are often unheard.

While the organisers tagged the media parley a “ Sightsavers Media Partners Meeting”, it was more than a meeting, because it brought to the fore many issues that require urgent attention for an egalitarian society to be created.

Media Parley

The media parley which had participants from the FCT, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Kwara States, was designed to reconnect, reflecting on shared achievements, and exploring new opportunities that will help to actualize the inclusion agenda in the country.

Joy Tabor, the Senior Communications Officer of Sightsavers Nigeria, had earlier disclosed that the partnership marks a new phase in the advocacy for disability inclusion, one where storytelling and visibility take center stage. At the forum werd journalists, broadcasters, digital influencers, and communication specialists.

The engagement provideed a golden opportunity to expouse the role of the media in reshaping public perceptions of disability in the society. The event sought to strengthen collaboration between the media and disabilityrights advocates, encouraging more accurate, dignified, and empowering portrayals of persons with disabilities.

Inclusive Narratives

The Country director of Sightsavers Nigeria, Prof. Joy Shuaibu, noted that the meeting was aimed at empowering media practitioners with necessary information needed to end exclusion of people with disabilities in the society, especially people with avoidable vision impairment.

Shua’ibu, who was represented by Anita Gwom, Project Director, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), noted that Sightsavers has remained committed to its mission for about 70 years.

She explained that part of what the organization has been doing to ensure inclusion in the society, was partnering with the government and other stakeholders to create more awareness on the preventive measures and cure of NTDs.

She urged the media to amplify issues around NTDs, encourage ownership of projects by the government, close funding gaps, and implement policies that will address challenges affecting access to healthcare and education for people with disabilities (PWDs).

Also Speaking, Folake Aliu, Senior Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Manager, NTDs/ Safeguarding Lead at Sightsavers Nigeria, urged the media to make more advocacy for inclusion of people with disabilities, saying it is not a not a favour, but it’s a right.”

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that for decades, people with disabilities have been marginalized, not only in public life but also in the narratives that shape society’s attitudes. It was said that too often, disability stories have been told from the lens of pity or charity rather than empowerment and rights.

Sightsavers’ latest initiative aims to change that. The Country Director of Sightsavers stated that , “Our mission goes beyond healthcare. We’re working to ensure that inclusion is not just a policy goal but a lived reality. The media is a powerful tool to shift mindsets, challenge stereotypes, and create spaces where everyone can participate equally.”

The forum featured discussions on disability-inclusive reporting, accessible communication, and the importance of giving people with disabilities a platform to tell their own stories. Participants also shared experiences on how newsroom culture can be more inclusive — from hiring practices to content production.

Media’s Pivotal Role

Some of the Journalists at the forum acknowledged that their work carries immense responsibility in influencing societal norms. One of the participants who pleaded anonymity, said that: “The words and images we choose matter. When we focus on capability, resilience, and contribution, rather than limitation, we help society see differently.”

The participants have also urged Sightsavers to unveil plans to establish a Media Fellowship on Disability Inclusion, which will support journalists in producing indepth stories that highlight barriers, successes, and innovations within the disability community. This initiative is expected to empower the next generation of reporters to weave inclusion into mainstream narratives.

Changing Mindsets

Inside Abuja learnt that visibility is a recurring theme in disability advocacy. As persons with disabilities make up an estimated 15% of the population worldwide, yet their representation in news, entertainment, and public discourse remains disproportionately low.

Organizers of the parley explained that the partnership with media practitioners aims to bridge this gap by ensuring that disability inclusion is not treated as a seasonal topic, but as an integral part of national development conversations.

Inside Abuja’s findings also revealed that Sightsavers’ work in Nigeria and other parts of Africa has shown that inclusive communication can influence policy and drive change. Further, it was said that through strategic collaborations with journalists, editors, and media executives, the organization hopes to inspire consistent coverage that humanizes and normalizes disability issues.

Also, Eye Health Programme Officer for Sightsavers Nigeria, Barbara Marok, urged media practitioners to always highlight the plight of people with disabilities in the society.

Marok disclosed that over 4.2 million Nigerians were blind or visually impaired revealing that many cases stemmed from preventable conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and uncorrected refractive errors, but yet nothing or little is known about their conditions.

“Over 4.25 million Nigerians are blind or visually impaired, many due to preventable or treatable conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and corrective refractive errors.”

According to her, compared to 38 percent in middle-income countries, only 4.4 percent of Nigerians have access to eye care services stressing that vision loss was not just a health problem it also was an economic issue.

She revealed, “Only 4.4 per cent of Nigerians access eye care health, compared to 38 per cent in middle-income countries. It’s an economic issue that costs the country billions annually in lost productivity,” she said.

…Stories that Empower

The event concluded with a storytelling session featuring advocates and individuals with lived experiences of disability. Their accounts , raw, resilient, and inspiring ,reinforced the importance of representation. “We don’t want sympathy. We want opportunity.

We want to be seen, heard, and understood.” Sightsavers’ campaign underscores that inclusion is not merely about accessibility; it’s about dignity, respect, and participation.

When the media leads with empathy and fairness, it sets the tone for society to follow. As the partnership between Sightsavers and media practitioners deepens, a new chapter of advocacy is being written — one that recognizes the power of the press not just to inform, but to transform.