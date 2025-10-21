New Telegraph

October 21, 2025
  3. Sightsavers Laments As…

Sightsavers Laments As 4.25m Blind Nigerians Lack Access To Eye Care Services

Sightsavers has expressed serious concerns over the 4.25 million Nigerians who are either blind or visually impaired.

According to the group, which works with partners to protect sight and fight for disability rights, the problems arise from a lack of eye care services. It said only 4.4 per cent of Nigerians accessing eye care services, compared to 38 per cent in middle-income countries.

The Country Director of Sightsavers, Prof. Joy Shuaibu, represented by the Advocacy Coordinator Esther Bature, called for increased awareness on eye health with focus on the 4Ps – Preserve, Prioritise, Prevent, Protect Strengthen and bridge the gap between eye health services resident in tertiary centres and the rural communities.

She stated that Sightsavers currently works in several African and Asian countries with a strong focus on health, education, and disability inclusion.

“Sightsavers is committed to promoting access to quality healthcare, clean water, education, and equal opportunities for all, especially women, children, and persons with disabilities,” Bature said.

