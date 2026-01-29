Sightsavers, FG Partner To Eliminate Elephantiasis, Other Diseases In Nigeria

An international non-governmental organisation, Sightsavers has pledged continued commitment to partnering with the federal government towards the elimination of elephantiasis and other Neglected Tropical Disease ( NTD) across the country.

The organisation on Thursday disclosed this through a statement to mark 2026 World Neglected Tropical ( NTD) Day.

The communications officer of the organisation, Joy Tarbo, noted that the Sightsavers have intimidated several projects aimed at addressing these diseases across Nigeria.

She quoted Prof. Joy Shuaibu, Country Director at Sightsavers, who said that the project initiated towards the elimination of NTDs has yielded results with stories that show the impact that were already made.

She said: “These stories show why the fight against NTDs must remain a national and global priority.

“It’s not just physical suffering. These diseases take away people’s dignity, livelihoods, and opportunities.

Through strong partnerships, we are restoring health, rebuilding confidence, and giving people the chance to live full, productive lives. This is what progress against NTDs looks like.

“ Sightsavers continues to work closely with government institutions, international partners, and local communities to eliminate NTDs across the country. By strengthening health systems, supporting safe surgical care, and integrating NTD interventions into broader health programmes, it is contributing to a future where preventable and treatable diseases no longer trap people in poverty and exclusion”.

According to her, a report of the World Health Organization (WHO) stating that around 110 million people in Nigeria remain at risk of lymphatic filariasis ( LF) is worrisome.

It was disclosed, that: “ It’s estimated that 10-15% of these men are living with hydrocele. Although there is no cure for elephantiasis, it can be improved with the right care. Hydrocele can be treated with an operation.”

According to Sightsavers, NTDs do not create a hopeless situation, but calls for more synergy between government and all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenge of the diseases.