Sightsavers Conducts Free Medical Eye Checks On Plateau Journalists

Sightsavers, an international charity working to prevent avoidable blindness, support equality for people with disabilities and advocate for change has conducted a free medical eye check on members of the Correspondents’ Chapel Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau Council.

Over 100 journalists and other persons benefited from the one-day free medical eye check; a few persons with critical challenges were issued reading glasses and medications at no cost

Sightsavers Senior Programme Management in Nigeria, Dr Cleben Pelzim, while speaking during the eye check-up noted the importance of the eye and its periodic examination of the eye for better vision.

Dr Pelzim said the gesture is to assist Journalists in Nigeria in carrying out their obligations as expected effectively.

She revealed that members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Benue and Kano State councils have benefited from Sightsaver’s benevolence.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon. Ibrahim Musa Ashoms alongside his colleague from Ministry Youths and Sports while declaring the event open commended the organization and executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ Plateau Council who facilitated the free medical eye check.

Hon Ashoms commended Sightsavers for the humanitarian services rendered to Journalists in the state and revealed that the Plateau State government has been in partnership with Sightsavers, and has established two centres in the Southern and central Plateau State, attending to citizens’ needs.

Speaking at the event, Plateau NUJ Chairman Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo, equally commended the Correspondents’ Chapel for the initiative, and tasked other chapels of the NUJ to emulate the Correspondents’.

Mrs Ayuku encouraged members to fully participate in the programme; she emphasized the need for regular eye checks for all categories of Journalists; according to her two of her colleagues had lost sight cause of duty.

Earlier in a welcome address Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel Polycarp Auta, said the gesture was part of his campaign promises to take care of the welfare of members.

Polycarp informed that the eye test is been conducted free, off-charged by Sightsavers.

He thanked the organization for the benevolence rendered to his Colleagues.