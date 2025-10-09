Sightsavers, Bloomberg Launch $75m Eyecare Initiative In Nigeria

Sightsavers Nigeria, in collaboration with Bloomberg Philanthropies, has launched a $75 million national eyecare initiative aimed at providing vision screenings for 11.5 million Nigerians, distributing seven million pairs of eyeglasses, and restoring sight for 250,000 people across the country.

The initiative was unveiled in Abuja on Thursday as part of activities marking World Sight Day 2025, with a focus on expanding access to affordable eye care services, particularly for schoolchildren, workers, and underserved communities.

According to the organisers, the project will also include training programmes for health workers and teachers in basic eye health screening, vision testing, and the distribution of corrective glasses. It will further extend outreach efforts to schools, workplaces, and communities, including initiatives targeting out-of-school children.

Prof. Joy Shua’ibu, Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, highlighted the life-changing impact of access to eyeglasses through the story of a 12-year-old boy in Kaduna, stressing that the initiative will prioritise children in school.

She called for sustained global and national collaboration to tackle avoidable blindness, noting that vision impairment remains a neglected public health issue.

“We hope Bloomberg Philanthropies’ investment will spur additional global and national commitments,” she said. “We need leadership, funding, and partnerships to make avoidable vision impairment truly avoidable.”

Prof. Shua’ibu emphasized that prioritising eye health would be transformational for individuals and economies, enabling more children to stay in school and adults to work productively.

“Access to glasses and cataract surgery boosts learning outcomes and economic productivity,” she added.

She noted that over one billion people worldwide, or one in eight individuals live with untreated or preventable vision impairment, describing eye care as a “missing topic” in global health priorities despite its role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachallom, represented by Dr. Otemi Okolo, commended the initiative and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling vision impairment nationwide.

“The Ministry will ensure full implementation of this initiative to achieve its objectives,” Kachallom said, noting that several programmes are already in place to address eye health challenges in Nigeria.

The partnership between Sightsavers and Bloomberg Philanthropies is expected to accelerate Nigeria’s progress toward universal access to eye care and help reduce the burden of preventable blindness across the country.