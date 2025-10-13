Sightsavers, Bloomberg Inaugurate $75m Eyecare Initiative In Nigeria

The Sightsavers Nigeria and Bloomberg Philanthropies have launched a $75m eyecare initiative to cater for the vision screenings for 11.5 million people, distribute nearly seven million pairs of eyeglasses, and restore sight for 250,000, across the country.

The initiative launched in Abuja yesterday, as part of activities to mark this year’s World Sight Day, was said to have been designed to provide training for health workers and teachers in basic eye health screening, eye examinations and glasses; and outreach in the community, workplaces, schools, and to out-of-school children.

Prof Joy Shua’ibu, Country Director at Sightsavers, while sharing a story of a 12-year-old boy in Kaduna, Nigeria, highlighting the impact that access to glasses also noted that the launched eyecare initiative would give priority to children in school.

She further urged for sustained collaboration amongst stakeholders globally, and nationally to bring relief and more succour to people across the country.