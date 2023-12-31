SIGCC Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Empowers Nigerians With Palliatives

Shalom International Gospel Christian Church(SIGCC) embarked on a three- Sunday celebration to mark their 25th anniversary which had the theme; ‘Over- flowing Miracles, Signs and Wonders’. The Bishop presiding over the ministry and President of Get Equipped Ministries International, Bishop Wale Adekoya, said it was important for Nigerians to thank God for His mercy and for his goodness during the year.

The second Sunday which was December 10th had the theme; Jesus’ Wives Widows Support Sunday Musical artists and psalmists were also invited on the last day of the celebration which was held on December 17th, 2023 to help the congregations get into the mood of Thanksgiving and praise. Some of the invited musicians were; Lady Evangelist Adebisi Adenike, Gbera Ohun Ayo Singers, Lady Evangelist Nike Elegbede, JKA Kunle Ajomale Ambassadors, Evangelist Oluwatoyin Biara, and Segun Da Grace.

“It’s an annual event where we celebrate and thank God for sparing our lives and empowering us and letting us go through the year. It’s an annual thanksgiving to God on behalf of individuals, families, and the church as a whole. “Young ministers should be sure that God has called them. Be careful to know what God has called you to do, he committed to what God has called you to do, do it in the way that he has assigned you to do it and be faithful and consistent. “ The scripture that says ‘Seek first the kingdom of God and other things shall be added unto you’ has been my mantra and I have seen God increase us as we are being passionate about his work.

“I’m thanking God for being with us. We try to strengthen the widows and needy and give them some tools for them to be able to live a good life. We give sewing machines, grinding machines, food stuff, and financial assistance yearly so that they can also enjoy the benefit of serving God. “This year we focused more on food because we deserve that this year has been tough. Instead of giving equipment to a few people we felt that this year we did food palliative for everybody. Before it used to be for few people.

For the three Sundays we did good palliatives for everyone that came for the programme because we realised how the country has been since January till now. People have gone through a lot of financial stress. We also did some financial support and gave out clothes.” Bishop Adekoya also spoke on the situation of the country and hoped that the new government would bring Nigeria out of its struggles.

He also said the Get Equipped Ministries was affiliating with local and international schools to equip people from all over to serve God better. “The new government is trying to find a solution to the long financial economic challenges of the country. It has been a long haul and we are hoping this new government will be able to take us out of that tunnel and bring succour to people after a long wait. Our prayer is to God to give them wisdom and know how to bring God’s heart to this marry clay and we can have a little bit of relief and comfort.