SIFAX Shipping Launches Direct LCL Export To UK

SIFAX Shipping Company Limited has launched direct Less-than-Container Load (LCL) export services to the United Kingdom, through a strategic partnership with Netcargo UK Limited, a subsidiary of Net Cargo Group.

In a statement by the group’s Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, this development offers a major breakthrough for businesses that had long grappled with the complexities of cross-border logistics, delays and costly transshipment processes, in their bid to export goods to the United Kingdom.

Also, the company’s General Manager, Groupage and Export Services, Mr Adekunle Owobamirin said that the alliance provides an opportunity for Nigerian exporters, especially SMEs, to ship goods directly to the United Kingdom without having to consolidate through transshipment points.

This, he added, would result in faster turnaround times, lower costs, reduced risks, and more predictable delivery schedules.

Owobamirin noted that this new service would empower local businesses to compete more confidently on the international stage.

He explained: “This is one of the most important moves we’ve made in advancing our export portfolio. We’re now positioned to offer uninterrupted export services to the UK market, giving our clients the ease and confidence they need to grow their international trade volumes.”

In addition to its UK breakthrough, SIFAX Shipping has also sealed a robust import partnership with WSC Logistics and Shotto Logistics Limited. This agreement makes it possible for shipments originating from various parts of the world, including India and China, to be routed efficiently through SIFAX’s bonded terminals and warehouses in Nigeria.

The partnership, described as a “third-party consolidator collaboration”, enables smaller logistics firms to leverage SIFAX Group’s well-developed infrastructure, technical know-how and bonded facilities.

Owobamirin said: “This ambitious expansion has already borne fruit, with the first trial shipments launched in June and full operations ramping up through July. Our bonded warehouse operations have been upgraded to accommodate the surge in volume. The collaboration allows us to clear and dispatch cargo seamlessly, ensuring that goods keep moving and clients experience minimal delays.

“By improving direct export routes, especially to the UK, local businesses will benefit from reduced trade barriers and costs. Furthermore, the increased volume of imports handled through WSC Logistics and Shotto Logistics Limited is expected to create more employment opportunities and boost revenue streams for local stakeholders.”