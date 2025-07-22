SIFAX Shipping Inaugurates Direct LCL Export To UK

SIFAX Shipping Company Limited has launched direct Less-than-Container Load (LCL) export services to the United Kingdom, through a strategic partnership with Netcargo UK Limited, a subsidiary of Net Cargo Group.

In a statement by the group’s Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, this development offers a major breakthrough for businesses that had long grappled with the complexities of cross-border logistics, delays and costly transshipment processes, in their bid to export goods to the United Kingdom.

Also, the company’s General Manager, Groupage and Export Services, Mr Adekunle Owobamirin said that the alliance provides an opportunity for Nigerian exporters, especially SMEs, to ship goods directly to the United Kingdom without having to consolidate through transshipment points.

This, he added, would result in faster turnaround times, lower costs, reduced risks, and more predictable delivery schedules. Owobamirin noted that this new service would empower local businesses to compete more confidently on the international stage.

He explained: “This is one of the most important moves we’ve made in advancing our export portfolio. We’re now positioned to offer uninterrupted export services to the UK market, giving our clients the ease and confidence they need to grow their international trade volumes.”