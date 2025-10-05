SIFAX Group Wins Marketing Edge Awards 2025 For Economic Growth

SIFAX Group has emerged a major winner at the 2025 Marketing Edge Awards, earning multiple recognitions for its outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth through its investments across key sectors including maritime, aviation, logistics, haulage, oil and gas, and hospitality.

At the high-profile ceremony held at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, the company was named Outstanding Indigenous Conglomerate of the Decade. Its Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, received the Outstanding Maritime CEO Personality of the Decade, while Olumuyiwa Akande, the Group Head of Corporate Communications, was honoured as Outstanding Corporate Communications Personality of the Decade.

Publisher and CEO of Marketing Edge Publications Limited, John Ajayi, described the honours as “well-deserved recognition of a conglomerate and its leaders who have consistently redefined excellence in business leadership, innovation, and communications.”

He added: “SIFAX Group is a proudly Nigerian brand that has expanded its frontiers across Africa and beyond, creating jobs, driving innovation, and delivering service excellence.”

Reacting to the awards, Afolabi said the honours reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and customer-centric service delivery.

“We are glad to be honoured again at the Marketing Edge Awards. This is a reward for our consistency, excellence, and customer-focused approach. These awards will further motivate us to extend the frontiers of excellence we have set for ourselves,” he said.

The 2025 Marketing Edge Awards coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the publication and the 13th edition of its National Marketing Stakeholders Summit, which brought together industry trailblazers to celebrate innovation and impact in Nigeria’s marketing and brand management space.