SIFAX Group Urges Women To Dismantle Barriers In Corporate Spaces

Share

SIFAX Group has stressed the need by senior executives, industry professionals and thought leaders to explore practical strategies for empowering women and dismantling systemic barriers in corporate spaces.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to gender inclusion and leadership advancement during the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 event held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, themed “Beyond glass ceilings: breaking boundaries, redefining success.”

The company’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, said in a statement that the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic and former Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Ajoritsedere Awosika, challenged women in her keynote address to actively pursue leadership roles while emphasising the importance of continuous self-development.

Awosika added: “Success is not handed out, it is earned,” noting that women must position themselves for opportunities and remain adaptable in the face of technological changes.”

She highlighted the need for organisations to adopt structural changes that enable women to lead effectively.

Also, the company’s Chairman, Taiwo Afolabi, noted that SIFAX Group views gender inclusivity as a business imperative and not a symbolic gesture.

He explained: “We recognise that women bring immense value to leadership and decision-making. At SIFAX Group, we are committed to ensuring that talent, not gender, determines success.”

In her remarks, SIFAX Group Coordinating Director Wunmi Eniola-Jegede pointed to the growing number of women holding key leadership positions within the organisation as evidence of the group’s inclusive culture.

She added: “At SIFAX Group, we don’t just talk about gender inclusion—we prioritize it. The subsidiaries that are thriving are often led by women, and we are committed to ensuring that every qualified woman has the opportunity to lead.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

