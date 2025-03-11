New Telegraph

March 11, 2025
SIFAX Group To Women: Dismantle Barriers In Corporate Spaces

SIFAX Group has stressed the need by senior executives, industry professionals and thought leaders to explore practical strategies for empowering women and dismantling systemic barriers in corporate spaces.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to gender inclusion and leadership advancement with a high-level International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 event held in Lagos was themed:

“Beyond glass ceilings: breaking boundaries, redefining success.”

The company’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande said in a statement that the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic and former Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, challenged women in her keynote address to actively pursue leadership roles, while emphasising the importance of continuous self-development.

