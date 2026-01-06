SIFAX Group Sets Sights On West African Expansion In 2026

SIFAX Group has kicked off 2026 with a bold growth agenda, unveiling an innovation-driven plan aimed at strengthening operations, enhancing technology adoption, and expanding its footprint across West Africa.

In a statement, Olumuyiwa Akande, Group Head of Corporate Communications, said that the Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, outlined the company’s strategic priorities for the year in his New Year message to employees, partners, and stakeholders, reflecting on a strong performance in 2025.

“Our focus for 2026 is anchored on growth through innovation,” Afolabi said. “We will emphasize operational excellence, collaboration across subsidiaries, sustainability, and customer-centric service delivery. The company is positioning itself to respond proactively to industry changes and emerging opportunities across its diverse business portfolio.”

He highlighted key priorities, including advancing technological integration in logistics and maritime operations, adopting cleaner and sustainable energy solutions, and expanding the Group’s presence in the West African sub-region, particularly through its financial services businesses. “Above all, we remain steadfast in our mission to become Africa’s global conglomerate—trusted, resilient, ethical, and impactful,” Afolabi added.

The innovation push will also support the Group’s regional expansion strategy, consolidating its presence and scaling its financial services offerings. Afolabi noted that the 2026 strategy builds on significant achievements in 2025, despite economic pressures, regulatory changes, and global uncertainties.

Last year, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) posted a 155.45% profit growth in the first half of 2025 and secured contracts with international airlines, including Ethiopian Airlines and Air Tanzania. Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited expanded its footprint in the general cargo business, demonstrating growing operational capacity, while SIFAX Shipping Company Limited enhanced Nigeria’s export connectivity through direct Less-than-Container Load (LCL) exports to the United Kingdom. SIFAX Shipping Inland Container Limited maintained high standards in inland container terminal operations, and the Group launched SKYPAY Africa, a regional payment solution under its financial subsidiary, Sky Capital.

Beyond business performance, Afolabi reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to social impact through the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, which continues to support vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

Looking ahead, he emphasized that innovation at SIFAX Group goes beyond technology, extending to people, culture, and values.

Employees were called upon to embrace professionalism, integrity, teamwork, and accountability as the organization pursues its vision of becoming Africa’s leading global conglomerate.