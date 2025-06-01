SIFAX Group Receives NCS Distinguished Gender Inclusion Award

Share

SIFAX Group has been honoured with the Distinguished Gender Inclusion Award at the 2025 Women in Maritime and Shipping Conference, organised by the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS).

According to a statement by the Group Head of Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, the award was presented during the high-profile event held in Lagos.

It was the only award conferred at the annual conference and is reserved for a single organisation that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to gender inclusion in the maritime industry.

The organisers noted that SIFAX Group was selected in recognition of its unwavering dedication to bridging the gender gap and fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive across various roles in the sector.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Mrs. Vivian Chimezie-Azubuike, stated:

“This award recognises the outstanding efforts of SIFAX Group in driving gender inclusivity in the maritime space. Their leadership, support, and practical initiatives continue to open doors for women across various levels of the industry.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Head of Clearing and Forwarding at Ports & Cargo Handling Services (a subsidiary of SIFAX Group), Ololade Dawodu, expressed appreciation to the organisers and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to gender equity.

She said:

“We sincerely appreciate the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping for this honour. At SIFAX Group, gender inclusion is not just a concept; it is a core part of our organisational culture. We will continue to champion initiatives that give women equal opportunities to grow and thrive in the maritime sector.”

The conference featured a distinguished lineup of national and international speakers and stakeholders. Representatives from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Lloyd’s Register, the International Chamber of Shipping, and several African maritime associations also participated virtually, lending global significance to the event.

Share