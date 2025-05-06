SIFAX Group Receives CSR Award For Community Dev’t

Share

SIFAX Group has been honored with the “CSR Impact & Excellence Award” by Media Consortium for its outstanding contributions to community development through its impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The award was presented at a ceremony in Lagos, recognizing the company’s transformative projects and its sustained commitment to improving lives across various communities in Nigeria.

In a statement, Olumuyiwa Akande, Group Head of Corporate Communications at SIFAX, expressed pride in receiving the accolade under the theme: “Outstanding CSR Initiative in Community Development.” The award celebrates organizations demonstrating leadership in driving sustainable social change.

Akande described the recognition as validation of SIFAX Group’s core values and its deliberate investment in people and communities.

He stated, “At SIFAX, we believe business growth must go hand-in-hand with societal progress. This award strengthens our resolve to keep making meaningful contributions that empower and uplift.”

Media Consortium, the organizers of the award, commended SIFAX Group for its proactive engagement and measurable impact.

The organization noted, “SIFAX Group stood out for its consistency, transparency, and the scale of its outreach programs.”

Notably, SIFAX Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to CSR through several impactful initiatives.

These include the annual sponsorship of dental outreach programs for residents of Ibadan, the Taiwo Afolabi U-17 Cup, which nurtures young football talents across South-West Nigeria, and the Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime Conference, which educates and empowers students about opportunities within the maritime sector.

