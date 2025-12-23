SIFAX Group, Port Authority Police To Strengthen Port Security

SIFAX Group and the Port Authority Police (Western Command) have resolved to collaborate more closely to enhance security at the nation’s ports.

In a statement issued by the Group Head of Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, SIFAX Group Chairman Dr. Taiwo Afolabi emphasized the need for all stakeholders in the country’s port ecosystem to support the operations of the command.

This collaboration, he said, is vital to safeguarding lives and property, protecting port infrastructure, and ensuring a conducive environment for legitimate commercial activities.

Dr. Afolabi made the remarks while receiving the Commissioner of Police, Port Authority Police (Western Command), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, who paid the company a courtesy visit.

He lauded her performance in previous postings across Nigeria’s maritime sector and pledged SIFAX Group’s full support for the command’s initiatives.

“SIFAX Group has built a strong working relationship with CP Toyin Agbaminoja over the years. We celebrate her recent promotion, which reflects the Nigeria Police hierarchy’s trust in her ability to deliver value at the Lagos ports and beyond. Our company has a longstanding reputation for partnering with security agencies nationwide because effective security requires collaboration. We will continue to support the Port Authority Police Command,” he said.

CP Agbaminoja, in turn, commended SIFAX Group for its impact on the maritime industry. She described the visit as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the company and the command, citing their shared commitment to port security.

Members of SIFAX Group’s team who received the CP included Coordinating Director Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, Managing Director of Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited John Jenkins, Deputy Director of Strategy and Operations Oliver Omajuwa, and Head of Corporate Communications Olumuyiwa Akande.

The commissioner was accompanied by senior officers of the command, including Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations Inusa Karyah; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration Olufikayo Fawole; Area Commander Western Ports Sunday Adeyeri; and Command Public Relations Officer ASP Isaac Hundeyin.