SIFAX Group Organises Praise Worship For Stakeholders, Staff

SIFAX Group will host its board of directors, management, staff, clients and other stakeholders at its 2024 night praise and thanksgiving this week to mark the end of this year.

The event, holding on Thursday at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will features top gospel artists such as Bidemi Olaoba, LaoluGbenjo, Beejay Sax, Adeyinka Alaseyori and Chigozie Wisdom.

Other performers are Woli Agba, Titilayo Eyinjujesu, Abosede Akande, Nonny Chorale and Daminator Dance Group.

In a statement by the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, this year praise worship, themed: “I will Rejoice,” was to give vibrant expressions of gratitude to God for the milestones and blessings achieved in the year.

Also, the Group Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, said that the event was an avenue to appreciate God for his faithfulness in the outgoing year.

He said: “We are thrilled to bring together our board, management, staff, clients and other stakeholders to celebrate the goodness of God we have enjoyed in 2024.

“It has been an interesting year laced with a lot of challenges and accomplishments. This Night of Praise reflects our commitment to showing gratitude to God for His divine support for our businesses and our people.”

Akande added that the event would be live streamed on all the company’s official social media channels to extend the experience to the company’s online community.

