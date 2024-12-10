SIFAX Group Organises Praise Worship For Stakeholders, Staff

Share

As part of activities to mark the end of this year, SIFAX Group is set to host its Board of Directors, management, staff, clients and other stakeholders at its 2024 night of praise and thanksgiving this week.

The event, billed to hold on Thursday at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, will feature top gospel artists. Including Bidemi Olaoba, Laolu Gbenjo, Beejay Sax, Adeyinka Alaseyori and Chigozie Wisdom.

Other performers are Woli Agba, Titilayo Eyinjujesu, Abosede Akande, Nonny Chorale and Daminator Dance Group. In a statement by the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, the theme of this year’s praise worship:

“I will Rejoice,” is to give vibrant expressions of gratitude to God for the milestones and blessings achieved in the year.

Also, the Group Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, said the event is an avenue to appreciate God for His faithfulness in the outgoing year, saying: “We are thrilled to bring together our board, management, staff, clients and other stakeholders to celebrate the goodness of God we have enjoyed in 2024.”

