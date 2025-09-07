SIFAX Group Impacts 3,500 Nigerians Through CSR Initiatives

About 3,500 vulnerable Nigerians have benefitted from various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of SIFAX Group between July and August 2025.

The beneficiaries included widows, children, voluntary returnees from abroad, and persons with disabilities. According to a statement by the Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, the company, through its NGO, the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF) and other partners, supported 3,083 people across the country in July alone.

The interventions ranged from healthcare support for 639 individuals in Lagos, Isade, and Zaria, to vocational training for 1,398 women, girls, and boys in crocheting, tailoring, shoemaking, and bag-making. The foundation also organised one-day training for petty traders in Umuahia ahead of an interest-free loan scheme, empowered 10 traders in Zaria, and provided a borehole for the Agbelekale community in Lagos. In collaboration with the World Bank and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), it also distributed essential items to 750 voluntary returnees from abroad.

In August, SIFAX Group partnered with NIDSMET Services to sponsor the skill acquisition training of 500 youths in Lagos. Participants were trained in confectionery, catering, textile design, photography, cosmetics, event management, and other vocational skills.

Speaking at the grand finale of the programme in Satellite Town, Lagos, Akande, represented by Mr. Olatunde Adewola, said the company’s philosophy goes beyond profit-making to philanthropy and creating sustainable pathways for economic growth.

“At SIFAX Group, we measure success not just by business achievements but by the lives we touch and the opportunities we create. Entrepreneurship and empowerment remain central to our vision of a better Nigeria,” he said, urging beneficiaries to build their futures on integrity, excellence, and digital visibility.

Managing Director of NIDSMET Services, Mr. Olabiyi Oluwole, noted that the initiative continues to produce entrepreneurs who eventually become job creators, adding that SIFAX Group has remained a major supporter of the programme since inception.

Similarly, AAAF Coordinator, Foluke Ademokun, reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting disadvantaged groups nationwide. “From scholarships for widows’ children to empowerment opportunities for women, AAAF is committed to eradicating poverty and delivering sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s most pressing challenges,” she said.