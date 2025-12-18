SIFAX Group Holds Annual Thanksgiving Amid Global Economic Challenges

Despite global economic uncertainties, SIFAX Group held its third annual Thanksgiving and Praise Night to express gratitude for God’s faithfulness in 2025.

The event, themed “God’s Faithfulness, Our Gratitude,” took place at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, and was attended by the company’s board, management, staff, clients, government officials, and other stakeholders.

Chairman Taiwo Afolabi emphasized that the company’s resilience and achievements were anchored in divine guidance. “Our progress was not by might, nor by power, but by the grace and faithfulness of God,” he said.

The celebration featured a rich musical lineup, with performances from Omotola Sax, Ijebu Anglican Choir, Eyinju Jesu, Nonso Choir, BJ Sax, and Emma OMG, blending worship, praise, and festive Christmas carols, creating an atmosphere of joy and gratitude.

The Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, noted that the event exemplifies SIFAX Group’s culture of acknowledging God as the source of its success, even within a high-stakes corporate environment.