SIFAX Group Debunks Sales Of 3,000 Containers

SIFAX Group has debunked the impending sale of over 3,000 containers being circulated in a viral video by a fraudulent individual posted to be one of its employees.

The person has falsely said that a subsidiary of the company, Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited had put up the sale of the boxes to attract buyers.

However, in a statement by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Muyiwa Akande, the individual featured in the video, who identified himself as Oloja Oluwasegun wearing a SIFAX-branded reflective jacket was not a staff of the company.

He explained: “After a thorough internal investigation, we can confirm that this individual has never been employed by SIFAX Group or any of its subsidiaries. The misuse of our branded attire is both misleading and concerning.

“SIFAX Group operates in full compliance with industry regulations and standards, and at no time have we authorised the sale of containers, whether empty or overtime, as alleged in the video.”

Akande noted that the claims made in the footage were baseless and did not reflect the organisation’s policies or practices, advising the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could mislead the public.

According to him, the group was currently working closely with law enforcement and other relevant agencies to uncover the source of this misinformation in order to bring those involved to justice.

