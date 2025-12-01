SIFAX Group Commends Minister Over Nigeria’s Victory At IMO

SIFAX Group has commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Nigeria’s successful election into the council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) after 14 years of absence.

In a congratulatory letter, the Chairman of the company, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, described the development as a historic national milestone and a triumph for the entire maritime industry while emphasising that Nigeria’s return to the IMO Council represents far more than a diplomatic success.

The Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, said in a statement that Nigeria’s return to the IMO Council was not only a victory for the government but also a triumph for the entire maritime industry and our nation’s standing in global shipping governance.

Afolabi credited the minister’s leadership at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for renewed global confidence in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

According to him, “this historic achievement is a glaring proof of your visionary leadership, tireless diplomacy, and steadfast dedication to repositioning Nigeria as a respected and influential maritime nation.

Your stewardship at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has clearly inspired renewed international confidence in Nigeria’s maritime administration, safety standards, and blue economy aspirations.”

Afolabi noted that SIFAX Group was deeply encouraged by the achievement, as it reinforces the company’s confidence in the Federal Government’s reform-driven agenda for growth, competitiveness and sustainable maritime development.

He concluded by reaffirming the group’s dedication to national progress through the maritime sector and assured the Minister of the Group’s ongoing support as he guides Nigeria towards greater relevance and influence in international maritime affairs.