Sifax Group Chair Boosts Alma Mater With Building Complex

SIFAX Group Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, has donated a fully-equipped building to Baptist Grammar School, Idi-Ishin, Ibadan, Oyo State, his alma mater, as part of contributions towards addressing the dearth of facilities confronting the school.

The building, which consists of a mini-conference room, Home Economics laboratory, staff toilets, and accommodation for corps members, was officially commissioned and handed over to the management of the school during the inauguration ceremony that took place on the school premises.

At the event were members of the Baptist Grammar School Old Students Association (BAGOSA), management and teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, representatives of Oyo State Ministry of Education, students and a delegation from SIFAX Group.

Inaugurating and handing over the building to the school, SIFAX Group, who was represented at the event by the Group Coordinating Director, Mrs Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, underscored the importance of giving back and investing in the next generation.

While describing education as the bedrock of any prosperous society, Afolabi, however, reiterated that every great society is built on the dreams and aspirations of young people; dreams that need nurturing and a conducive environment to blossom.

Afolabi, who noted that a conducive learning environment is not a luxury; but a necessity, added that by providing this facility, “we are creating a space where future leaders, innovators and problem-solvers will be shaped, influenced and developed.”

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I firmly believe that education is the bedrock of any prosperous society. This facility will serve as a place where students can explore, learn and re-learn. But, more importantly, it is a space where they will build confidence to dream big and aspire for a brighter future.

“My commitment to this project is not just about bricks and mortar; it is about hope and impact, it is about ensuring that no child feels limited by their circumstances; and it is about giving back to a community that instilled so much in me and many others, it is about doing my part to create a ripple effect of positive change.”

Expressing gratitude to the old boy for giving back to his alma mater, the school Principal, Mr Eyitayo Alade Bamidele, noted that the donation was a timely gesture, and further described the building as a “utility building,” consisting of a mini-conference room, Home Economics laboratory, staff toilets, and accommodation for corps members.”

He also lauded Dr Afolabi and SIFAX Group for their persistent support and responsiveness to the school during the course of the project.

“When I proposed to the Chairman, SIFAX Group, about donating a building to the school, he welcomed the idea and started funding it immediately,” the principal added.

On her part, the President of the Baptist Grammar School IdiIshin Old Students Association (BAGOSA), Mrs Jaiyeola Lewis, lauded the development, while calling and encouraging other old students and the entire association to be more committed towards improving the state of learning facilities and level of infrastructure in their alma mater.

“Well, we know that the government’s efforts are commendable, but we also understand that the government cannot do it alone,” she added.

