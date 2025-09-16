SIFAX Donates ICT Centre, Market To Ogun Communities

SIFAX Group has commissioned a series of community projects aimed at improving the social, economic, and spiritual lives of residents in Isade-Elero and Pampa-Isade, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The newly inaugurated projects include the Chief Samson Afolabi Centre for Information and Technology Services, a 100-seater ICT hub, the Isade Central Mosque, a Community Security Office (Elero Security Post), 27 open market stalls, and a modern recreational facility.

In a statement, the Group Head of Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, noted that the initiative adds to a long list of previous interventions by SIFAX Group and its Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, in the communities. These include a community health centre, seasonal road grading, and the construction of St. Mark’s Church auditorium, hall, and vicarage.

Representing the SIFAX Chairman at the event, Deacon Dr. Wale Afolabi, elder brother of the philanthropist, reiterated the group’s commitment to grassroots development through projects spanning religion, trade, and education.

“SIFAX Group and Dr. Taiwo Afolabi believe in social impact by supporting communities across the country with infrastructure, human capital development, and economic empowerment. This vision underpins the support we are providing for these communities today,” he said.

Chairman of Ijebu North-East LGA, Hon. Folusho Badejo, commended the initiative, describing it as a welcome complement to government efforts. “These kinds of projects augment our efforts to make life easier for our people. The markets and ICT centre are particularly impressive, as they align with our development goals,” he said.

Baale of Isade-Elero, Chief Moses Sunday Odunuga, described the projects as “a prayer answered,” expressing gratitude to God, SIFAX Group, and Dr. Afolabi for their continuous support.

Dignitaries at the event included Chairman of the Project Committee, Major General S.A. Odunsi (Rtd.), Vicar of Saint Mark’s Anglican Church, Revd. Canon Mathew Kolade, and Chief Imam of Isade Mosque, Rafiu Oluwakemi Lawal.

The commissioning not only provided new infrastructure but also renewed hope and unity in the communities, promising better learning opportunities, enhanced security, vibrant trade, and stronger communal ties.