SIFAX Chair Hails Customs CG At Birthday For Economic Growth

The Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, has commended the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi for his exemplary leadership and farreaching contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth and global trade standing.

In a goodwill message issued on behalf of the board, management and staff of group to celebrate his birthday, Afolabi described Adeniyi as a transformational leader whose tenure has brought renewed professionalism, efficiency and credibility to the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Group Head Corporate Communications, Muyiwa Akande said in a statement that Adeniyi’s leadership had been instrumental in driving significant reforms across customs operations, leading to sustained revenue growth, improved trade facilitation, enhanced border security and accelerated digital transformation within the Service.

He said: “Your tenure as Comptroller-General has been defined by strategic foresight, institutional discipline and an unwavering commitment to national service.