Sierra Leone’s President, Visits Makinde In Ibadan

Share

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Boo on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as he was received at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, the state capital.

President Bio is billed to, among other activities, pay an inspection visit to the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Oyo.

Governor Makinde, through a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, had earlier expressed his pleasantries to President Bio and his team, noting that the Government and good people of Oyo State are pleased to receive them.

“I, on behalf of the Government and good people of Oyo State, welcome the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, and his team to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

“Mr President and his team will witness first-hand the rich history and heritage of Oyo State and why it is rightly regarded as the Pacesetter.

“They will also see some of the pacesetting developments that our government has put in place, including the renowned Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Oyo.

“Mr President, please be assured of our government’s most esteemed regards as you traverse Oyo State in the course of this visit,” Makinde said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

