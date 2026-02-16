Sierra Leonean Minister Hails Oilden Energies’ Investment Drive

The Director-General, Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL), Foday Mansaray, has commended Oilden Energies’ drive towards deepening investments across the African continent.

In a statement issued by Oilden Energies on Thursday, the commendation came during the facility tour of the blending plants of Oilden Energies in Lagos on Tuesday, in furtherance of the huge investments being made by the lubrication and oil service provider in Nigeria and plans to expand into the sierras leonean oil scene

According to the statement, Mansaray commended the Chief Executive Officer of Oilden Energies, Mr Oladiran Oluwatoni, for his aggressive investment drive across the continent, adding that his investments have stimulated employment opportunities for people across the continent.

Commenting on the visit, Oluwatoni described the event as a time of honour and a mark of recognition for the role the company has been playing in ensuring self-sufficiency in the West African lubrication market.

“A significant milestone and honour for all of us at Oilden Energies as we had the privilege of hosting Sierra Leone’s Honourable Minister for Petroleum, H.E. Mr Foday Mansaray, at one of our blending plants in Lagos, Nigeria.

“During the visit, we conducted a comprehensive tour of the facility. This engagement stands as a remarkable achievement for Oilden Energies and further reinforces our commitment to excellence across the energy value chain,” Oladiran said.