Sierra Leone Police Arrest Nigerian Man Declared Wanted For Killing Girlfriend

The Police authorities in Sierra Leone have announced the arrest of Benjamin Nnanyereugo, better known as Killaboi, a murder suspect in Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Lagos State Police Command has officially confirmed the arrest of Benjamin Nnanyereugo by law enforcement officials in Sierra Leone.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, stated that the Sierra Leonean police have arrested Nnanyereugo, and arrangements are being made for his extradition to Nigeria.

“He was arrested by the Sierra Leonean Police Force, and we are working on extraditing him to Nigeria,” Hundeyin told newsmen

The Lagos State Police Command had issued a wanted notice for Benjamin Nnanyereugo on October 11 in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion.

Hundeyin stated in a previous statement that Nnanyereugo was suspected of killing the 21-year-old lady on July 13, 2023, in his home at Oral Estate in the Ajah area of Lagos.

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted,” the police spokesperson had said.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 ft tall and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” the statement added.