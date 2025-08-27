Sierra Leone Demands Seat At UN, Calls For African Youth Empowerment

Sierra Leone’s bold new leader, Chief Minister David Moinina Sengeh, has sent shockwaves through the world stage, demanding that Africa finally get the respect it deserves.

Sengeh declared that the continent must secure a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and overhaul the broken global financial system that keeps poorer nations trapped in debt and poverty.

The Chief Minister made this known at the just-concluded TICAD9 conference, held in Japan’s Yokohama.

Sengeh didn’t hold back. He blasted the international community for ignoring Africa’s rightful place and warned that unless reforms happen fast, the continent will be left behind in the race for global power.

“Africa deserves a seat at the table and not just as a guest, but as a full partner,” Sengeh declared “We’re tired of being invisible in global decision-making. It’s time for radical change.”

He also tore into the current financial system, calling it “unfair and broken,” trapping Africa in debt cycles that stifle growth.

The Chief Minister urged the world to rethink how it assesses risk and allocates resources, emphasising the importance of domestic revenue and innovative solutions like debt restructuring and shared financial tools such as SDRs.

“But it’s not just about politics and money. Sengeh made a passionate plea to harness Africa’s youthful energy. With nearly 70% of the population under 30, he warned that “Our young people are waiting to be unleashed,” urging governments at all levels to support youths in digital innovation, farming, and research.

He also spotlighted the rising power of Africa’s private sector, calling for partnerships that balance profit with social good on what he calls “conscientious concessions.”

These are businesses that profit while protecting the environment and ensuring fair benefits for local communities.

“Beyond empty words, Sengeh challenged global leaders to turn summits like TICAD into real engines of change. “Our citizens demand results — it’s our duty to deliver,” he said firmly.

‘As Africa’s voice grows louder, the message is clear: the continent is ready to lead, and it’s time the world listens. The future belongs to the bold, and Sierra Leone is leading the charge.”