Siemens Revives $2.3bn Nigeria’s Power Deal

Siemens, a German engineering giant, has revived the $2.3 billion power agreement with Nigeria, which had previously been stalled. The new development signposts renewed momentum in efforts to modernise Nigeria electricity infrastructure and expand grid capacity.

Germany’s Deputy Head of Mission in Nigeria, Johannes Lehne, disclosed the new development and opined that the $2.3 billion Siemens power agreement between Nigeria and Germany remained largely dormant until President Bola Tinubu’s administration revived it.

He reiterated that the bilateral partnership had stalled before being renewed under Tinubu’s government. He spoke at the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos.

The Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), also known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap, conceived under now late former President Muhammadu Buhari, is a 2018/2019 partnership with Siemens AG to modernize, rehabilitate, and expand Nigeria’s grid in three phases.

Phase 1 focuses on improving capacity to 7,000 MW, with Phase 2 aiming for 12,000 MW, utilizing Siemens technology for substations and distribution. The initiative aims to modernize, rehabilitate, and expand the national grid, increasing transmission and distribution capacities to tackle power deficits.

Phase 1, which is ongoing, focuses on quick-win measures to increase operational capacity to 7,000 MW, including the installation of 10 mobile substations and 10 transformers. Phase 2 aims to upgrade and build power lines to increase capacity to 11,000–12,000 MW while Phase 3 targets for a total system capacity of 25,000 MW.

Lehne said: “The strange thing was that this partnership was dormant until the beginning of President Tinubu’s time, where actually we revived this.”

He added that the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) aims to reactivate Nigeria’s transmission system and expand electricity access.

He stated that Germany has expanded energy cooperation with Nigeria through an Energy Support Programme. He added that this is drawing on Berlin’s experience in diversifying supply and scaling renewables such as solar, wind and geothermal. According to him, many countries are undergoing “energy addition” rather than a full transition away from fossil fuels.