Siemens Healthineer Takes Cancer Detection Services to Unreached Communities

As a global medtech leader, Siemens Healthineers has said it is dedicated to expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare in Nigeria.

Siemens Healthineers’ partnership with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) represents a landmark effort to expand cancer treatment across the country.

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is an independent investment institution established to manage Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, which is derived from surplus hydrocarbon revenues.

Its goal is to optimize financial returns while providing strategic benefits to the Nigerian population. Agriculture, healthcare, motorways, power and renewable energy, gas industrialization and financial markets infrastructure are some of the high priority areas of focus for NSIA.

According to the Communications Lead at Siemens Healthineers, Deepali Vichare Dsouza, the collaboration focuses on sustainable cancer care delivery by enhancing existing centres and establishing new ones equipped with high-quality linear accelerators (linacs) for radiotherapy.

A linear accelerator (linacs) is a medical device that produces high-energy xrays and electrons, typically in the megavoltage (MV) range, for radiation therapy in cancer treatment.

A prime example of this commitment is the upcoming African Medical Center of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja, a 500- bed facility designed to serve over four million people in the region.

Siemens Healthineers is equipping the hospital with world-class diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to elevate cancer care standards in Nigeria.

He made this known during the commemoration of the 2025 World Cancer Day. According to him, the urgent call for action in cancer care reverberates loudly and clearly. While significant challenges persist, the impact of Siemens Healthineers’ interventions offers a beacon of hope.

With sustained investments in technology and training, the fight against cancer in Nigeria and Africa is gradually turning a corner—one innovative step at a time. The impact of the NSIA-Siemens partnership is already evident.

Since 2019, Siemens Healthineers has supplied and maintained linacs in seven cancer treatment centres across Nigeria.

By the end of 2025, this number is expected to increase to 16, marking a significant shift from a system previously focused largely on palliative care.

A major milestone in this partnership was the installation of Nigeria’s first training-focused Linear Accelerator at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

This center now serves as a hub for radiotherapy education, with a virtual classroom and advanced therapy planning systems.

Today, LUTH operates three linacs and treats over 120 cancer patients daily, an unprecedented achievement in Nigeria’s oncology landscape.

Siemens Healthineers’ interventions in Africa go beyond supplying medical equipment; they embody a commitment to long-term systemic transformation.

By focusing on capacity building, workforce development, and technology-driven solutions, the company is helping to create a future where cancer diagnosis and treatment are more accessible and efficient.

“We will continue collaborating with NSIA to support Nigeria in building a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem— from diagnostics to therapy and followup—while developing the necessary workforce. At Siemens Healthineers, we are on a mission to create a world without the fear of cancer,” said Dsouza.

