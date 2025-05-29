Sidi Ould Tah Elected New AfDB President

Share

Mauritania’s former economy minister Sidi Ould Tah was elected on Thursday to succeed Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina as president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and tackle the withdrawal of US financing from the institution.

Tah, who headed the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) for 10 years, secured 72.37 percent of African votes.

Zambian economist Samuel Munzele Maimbo trailed well behind in second on 20.26 percent, with Senegal’s Amadou Hott third at 3.55 percent.

READ ALSO

“I wish to congratulate Dr Sidi Ould Tah on his successful election as the President-elect of the African Development Bank Group.

“I entered this race driven by love and deep concern for our continent, and offered a vision for Africa’s future.

“Today, the Governors have chosen the leader they believe will best deliver the vision of the Africa we want at this pivotal moment.” Maimbo said in a statement.

With several north African states members of the AfDB, Tah’s experience at the BADEA could be a bridge with sub-Saharan Africa.

Share