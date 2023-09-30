Sidelined Bandit Leader Behind Zamfara Varsity Abduction

The kidnapping of female students from the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State has been associated with an enraged bandit kingpin who was reportedly sidelined.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the kingpin took the decision to abduct the female students in order to vent his anger for being sidelined by the various negotiating teams dispatched by the federal government to find a lasting solution to the spate of kidnapping and killings in Zamfara.

According to an insider privy to the development, the bandit kingpin orchestrated the abduction as a demonstration of his power and influence, especially after the various negotiation teams interacted with various bandit factions but neglected to engage with him.

However, he mobilized his followers to the hostel situated near the university and nearby residences, where they carried out the abduction of an undisclosed number of students and local residents.

Recall that the female students were abducted in the early hours of September 21 by bandits, during which they were taken into the nearby forested areas.

As of now, at least fourteen of the students have been successfully rescued, but the whereabouts of the remaining individuals remain unknown. It’s worth noting that the bandits have not made any public ransom demands at this point.

Also, the total number of students kidnapped by the terrorists from the university has not been verified.

Over the years, Zamfara has been the worst hit by banditry activities in the North West as there are dozens of groups perpetrating the crime and holding hundreds of people in their custody.

While some of the groups are very strong, having the capacity to wreak serious havoc like destroying communities after killing and maiming people, others indulge in sundry crimes.