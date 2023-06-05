Side Chick Saga: Shalom Reacts As Caramel Plugg Slams N35m Lawsuit On Her

Following the online side chick drama between Caramel Plugg and Shalom Cakes, Caramel has finally thrown a lawsuit against his boyfriend’s side chick, Shalom over a false allegation.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that the Nigerian Influencer and Shalom dragged each other on Snapchat after finding out about her boyfriend’s monetary service to his side chick which got her upset.

She took to her Snapchat to call out the side chick while claiming that the lady had body odour and was also fond of begging her man for money.

After the dragging on social media, Caramel sued some bloggers like Tosin, Cutie Julls, Oosha Gee, Dera Poah, Big Ayo AKA 47Kasz, and even Shalom for false allegations that she is in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend Manny, And also, her boyfriend has been physically abusing her mother.

According to the lawsuit, the vloggers and the side chic of Manny involved in the aforementioned have been given an ultimatum of 24 hours to render an apology and retract their comment or face monetary damages in the sum of N35,000,000.00.

In reaction to the lawsuit and allegations, Shalom has taken to her Snapchat to drag Carmel Plug stating that she can also counter-sue Caramel for making a lot of derogatory comments about her during their online fight.

According to her, she would have also sued Caramel for threatening her life and that of her baby’s life with a post she made online. “Remember when you said you will come for me and my baby child? All you said, I have screenshots on my phone”.

She went further to question Caramel, “Did you see me post your mum? Or domestic violence in your relationship?”,