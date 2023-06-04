Side Chick Claps Back At Caramel Plugg Over Boyfriend

A Nigerian lady, who was dragged by influencer Caramel Plugg for collecting money from her boyfriend has clapped back at the influencer.

Recall that Caramel and her boyfriend’s side chick identified as Shalom had a heated argument on Snapchat making them insult each other.

However, Caramel got information that her so-called boyfriend had funded Shalom’s account while on vacation with her being the main chick.

Caramel got hold of this information and refused to let it slide as she called out the lady on Snapchat and called her names including a beggar and having a body odour.

She wrote, “Mumu dey smell. Heard you have body odour on top? This is the worst. Abeg just go and continue the rubbish you’re doing.

“Also heard you were coming for my Versace bag the other day. Chai. With your Okrika market bags. Shey you were begging for money to buy a wig. Or I should talk? Make you roll for ground? Audacity must be on sale.

“See just keep stalking like norms. I know I entertain you. Bye-bye o. Case closed I’ve caught enough cruises today. Back to a normal routine.”

Reacting to the allegation, Shalom fired back at Caramel and asked her to stop fixing ‘pepper seller lashes’.

She further advised Caramel to come to her for advice as she feels the influencer is greatly obsessed with her.

Shalom wrote, At this point, I’m pretty sure you wanna be a friend..cause you can’t be steady talking about someone you claim is not on your level when you don’t admire the person.

“It’s giving admiration at this point. Either way, you know where to find me. Come on and text me. I don’t bite baby. Let me teach you a couple of things.

“First lesson should be how to stop fixing those pepper seller lashes. Let’s be friends. Stop the obsession from afar. Okay?”

See her post below: