New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Side Chick Claps…

Side Chick Claps Back At Caramel Plugg Over Boyfriend

Vinkmag ad

A Nigerian lady, who was dragged by influencer Caramel Plugg for collecting money from her boyfriend has clapped back at the influencer.

Recall that Caramel and her boyfriend’s side chick identified as Shalom had a heated argument on Snapchat making them insult each other.

However, Caramel got information that her so-called boyfriend had funded Shalom’s account while on vacation with her being the main chick.

Caramel got hold of this information and refused to let it slide as she called out the lady on Snapchat and called her names including a beggar and having a body odour.

She wrote, “Mumu dey smell. Heard you have body odour on top? This is the worst. Abeg just go and continue the rubbish you’re doing.

“Also heard you were coming for my Versace bag the other day. Chai. With your Okrika market bags. Shey you were begging for money to buy a wig. Or I should talk? Make you roll for ground? Audacity must be on sale.

“See just keep stalking like norms. I know I entertain you. Bye-bye o. Case closed I’ve caught enough cruises today. Back to a normal routine.”

Reacting to the allegation, Shalom fired back at Caramel and asked her to stop fixing ‘pepper seller lashes’.

She further advised Caramel to come to her for advice as she feels the influencer is greatly obsessed with her.

Shalom wrote, At this point, I’m pretty sure you wanna be a friend..cause you can’t be steady talking about someone you claim is not on your level when you don’t admire the person.

“It’s giving admiration at this point. Either way, you know where to find me. Come on and text me. I don’t bite baby. Let me teach you a couple of things.

“First lesson should be how to stop fixing those pepper seller lashes. Let’s be friends. Stop the obsession from afar. Okay?”

See her post below:

Tags:

Read Previous

Rema Hails Burna Boy For Selling Out London Stadium
Read Next

Reactions As Israel DMW Reveals Wife’s Age, Sheila On Her Birthday

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023