SID: We’re Positioning Anambra As Leading Innovation Hub In Africa – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared that his administration is strategically positioning the state as a leading innovation hub in Africa. This follows a series of impactful presentations, international engagements, and a prestigious award win at two major global forums in Beijing, China.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms. Chinwe Okoli, disclosed this after representing the state at both the Triple Helix Association & CASSSP Innovation Summit and the International Association of Science Parks (IASP) 42nd World Conference, held in Beijing this September.

The engagements culminated in the Solution Innovation District (SID), the flagship innovation project of the Soludo administration being named among the top three winners at the IASP Inspiring Solutions Awards 2025, a recognition that validates its transformative model.

At the Triple Helix Summit, Ms. Okoli delivered a presentation titled “The Anambra Story – From Theory to Transformation,” detailing how Governor Soludo’s vision is being executed through the Triple Helix model by strategically aligning government, academia, and industry.

Showcasing SID as a homegrown application of global best practices already delivering tangible results, she revealed that over 80,000 Anambra citizens have been trained in various digital skills, building a future-proof workforce for the technology sector. Additionally, dozens of new startups have been launched, catalyzing a new creative and digital economy, while over $2 million in ecosystem investments have been secured, signalling early international investor confidence.

Building on this momentum, at the 42nd IASP World Conference, Okoli presented on the theme “Bridging Continents Through Innovation: SID and the Power of International Collaboration,” emphasizing that Africa’s digital growth and youth unemployment challenges require cross-border cooperation. This set the stage for a monumental endorsement of the Anambra model.

The IASP Inspiring Solutions Award, announced during the Gala Dinner, specifically celebrated the “Anambra Digital Tribe” initiative and its ambitious goal to train one million youths. The project was hailed as a “transformational, inspiring, and impactful blueprint for building a sustainable, homegrown innovation economy.”

Okoli said:

“This award is a powerful testament to Governor Soludo’s foresight and firm commitment. His strategic investments in technology infrastructure and youth empowerment have proven that emerging economies can not only participate in but excel on the global innovation stage.

“Our message in Beijing was clear: Anambra is building global bridges for talent, technology, and capital, and this award confirms that the world is taking notice. Anambra is open for business and ripe for strategic investment.”

She highlighted key investor-friendly attributes of the Anambra innovation ecosystem, driven by Soludo’s policies. Notably, Anambra is the first subnational government in Nigeria to fully invest in a dedicated innovation district, converting the historic Old Government House into a 13.7-hectare hub designed to feature AI labs, robotics centres, office spaces, residential units, and advanced research facilities.

Investment opportunities within the district span real estate development, technology infrastructure, and R&D, among others.

The state has also secured strategic partnerships with global giants including UNDP, Meta, Microsoft, Connekt Broadband, and Circum Technologies, signalling further potential for future collaborations.

Okoli added that the “1 Million Anambra Digital Tribe” initiative directly addresses global talent needs by creating a deep pool of skilled developers, creatives, and tech entrepreneurs. With Africa’s digital economy projected to grow from $180 billion to $712 billion by 2050, Anambra is positioning itself as a strategic gateway and model for digital market expansion.

“This one-two punch of influential speaking engagements and a competitive international award proves that the Anambra Model is not just a local initiative but a globally relevant ecosystem,” she said. “It affirms to every young innovator in Anambra that their ideas have global relevance and assures international investors that the state, under Governor Soludo’s leadership, is a credible and high-potential destination for partnership and growth.”