Sickle Cell: Ebonyi Gov’s Wife Declares Free Genotype Test

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru has declared a one-month free genotype test to control the spread of sickle cell disease in the state.

She announced this on Friday during the launch of the enrollment of 100 sickle cell disorders into the state health insurance scheme in collaboration with the state ministry of health.

She stated that health care delivery was part of the people’s charter of needs outlined by her husband, Governor Francis Nwifuru, adding that it is her desire to promote health service delivery in the state.

Mrs Nwifuru described Sickle cell disease as a lifelong condition that requires consistent and often costly medical care, with a high level of death which according to her is very preventable if attended to properly and early.

She noted that this was why she decided to enrol the sickle cell warriors into the state health insurance scheme.

‘Today, I am here to flag off the enrollment of 100 sickle cell patients into Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency for easy and timely assessment of health care services to show our readiness in partnering with EBSHIA to give quality health care services to our people”.

‘The enrollment of 100 sickle cell patients into the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency is a testament to our commitment to leaving no one behind. It is a pledge that in Ebonyi State, every citizen, regardless of their health status or economic circumstances, will have access to the healthcare they deserve.

Speaking during the event the commissioner for health, Dr Moses Ekuma, Dr Oluomachi Nnachi a Hematologist, Dr Nwukor Samuel a Consultant Pediatrician and Dr Uche Nwedu a Gynecologist, all explained the sickle cell disorder, how it affects children, adult and pregnant women, the causes, treatment and how it can be treated and prevented.

Dr Divine Igwe JP the Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency, appreciated the wife of the Governor for her support and dedication to quality health care delivery in the state.

He gave an overview of the agency and how the people of the state can benefit from it.