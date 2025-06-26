Sickle Cell Disease: Groups Seek Collaboration, Action To Improve Lives

A webinar themed “Transforming Care and Strengthening Communities” was held to commemorate World Sickle Cell Day 2025. The event brought together healthcare professionals, advocates, and experts to discuss the latest developments in Sickle Cell Disease management and care.

The webinar was convened by Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze FPSN, a seasoned pharmacist and humanitarian, and Convenor D’Bio Wellness and Selfcare Summit.

The D’Bio Wellness and Selfcare Hub, in conjunction with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), Nature’s field, WASPEN, Neimeth, MTRIAD, Bochepharm Nigeria Limited partnered to commemorate World Sickle Cell Day, 2025.

In her Opening remarks, Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze highlighted the significance of World Sickle Cell Day and the need for collective action to improve the lives of those affected by the disease.

The Keynote address was delivered by Dr. Chinonso Fidelis Egemba (Aproko Doctor), who emphasised the importance of early detection, comprehensive care, workplace policies, and education to improve the lives of those affected by Sickle Cell Disease.

Dr. Egemba stressed the need for universal newborn screening, specialised clinics, and financial support for families. He stressed the need to drive health equity and local impact so warriors could “Thrive not just survive covering hospital visits”.

Call to action by Aproko Doctor called for the need for early detention and to expand newborn testing, specialised Sickle Cell clinics, workplace policies that allowed for flexible and remote work as well as paid medical leave for Sickle Cell warriors and school curriculum to include education about the disease to help break myths.

Others are addressing the financial strain by including Sickle Cell in insurance coverage plans, hospital visits as well as subsidized care plans, localised research to reduce cost and increase access and the need to equip neighbor hoods with knowledge.

With regard to panel discussions, the webinar featured a panel of esteemed experts, including Dr. Temilade Ogunnaike-Quaye, who discussed the pathophysiology of Sickle Cell Disease and the importance of multidisciplinary care, including genetic counseling and new drug developments.

On his part, Dr. Ogunnaike-Quaye emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to care, involving an array of healthcare professionals and other specialists while pharmacist Ambrose Ezeh, the National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists (ACPN), highlighted the role of Community Pharmacists in public awareness, medication management, genetic counseling, and collaboration with other healthcare providers.

Similarly, Ezeh emphasised the importance of community pharmacists providing psychosocial support and emergency response to pain crises. In addition, Evelyn Akhigbe Omolegho, emphasised the importance of nutrition care, hydration, and individualised nutritional status assessment for sickle cell patients. DTN Omolegho discussed the role of a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Furthermore, Pharmacist Abayomi Onasanya, discussed the role of a good diet and nutritional supplementation (e.g., L-arginine and foliate) in managing Sickle Cell Disease.

Pharmacist Onasanya called for collaboration among healthcare professionals and emphasised the need for patients to seek the right medical attention through a healthcare professional and access quality products.

He emphasised the importance of supplements like vitamin B6, B12, folic acid, and omega-3 fatty acids in improving patient outcomes. The webinar concluded with a “Call to Action” for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the community to work together to improve the lives of those affected by Sickle Cell Disease.

The key action points included the propagation of awareness about Sickle Cell Disease and its management, promoting collaboration among healthcare providers for multidisciplinary care, advocating for policies that support early detection and comprehensive care, the encouragement of community pharmacists to provide genetic counseling and medication management and the promotion of the importance of nutrition and supplementation in managing Sickle Cell Disease.

The webinar concluded with a question and answer session, where panelists addressed questions about pain management, addiction to pain medication, and the potential for outgrowing Sickle Cell Disease.

The session ended with closing remarks from each speaker, emphasising the importance of collaboration, early intervention, and continuous advocacy for Sickle Cell Disease awareness and care.